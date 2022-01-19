Fire destroys Mr. Q's, COVID-19 tests shipping out
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, folks! We hope everyone is having a strong, steady week.
Heads up, snow is in the forecast Thursday morning for York County. A fire destroyed Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center. You can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests, and it's simple to do. Finally, police are warning people to be on the lookout for a bear.
Here are your stories:
- More snow heading for York County later in the week
- 'God willing, we can rebuild,' Mr. Q's owners say after devastating fire
- You can now order free at-home COVID tests via the U.S. Postal Service: Here's how
- Bear spotted in yards, causes minor damage
- Student loan company to move into former Think Loud building
