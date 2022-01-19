Fire destroys Mr. Q's, COVID-19 tests shipping out

Good morning, folks! We hope everyone is having a strong, steady week.

Heads up, snow is in the forecast Thursday morning for York County. A fire destroyed Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center. You can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests, and it's simple to do. Finally, police are warning people to be on the lookout for a bear.

Here are your stories:

>> Like the content? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.