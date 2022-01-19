Bear spotted in yards, causes minor damage

Police are warning people about a bear that had been spotted and caused some minor damage to property.

Lower Allen Township Police responded about 10 p.m. Monday to the area of Maple Avenue in Cumberland County for a bear sighting.

The animal was also seen in people's yards at Bethany Village, police said, adding the Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of it.

"Please do not feed or approach the bear," police said. Instead, call the department at 717-238-9676.

