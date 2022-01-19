After rash of thefts, police warn drivers not to leave cars running

At least three cars have been stolen this month in Spring Garden Township, according to police.

Spring Garden Police are imploring people "to do their part" and avoid being an easy target.

"We urge motorist not to leave their vehicles unattended while running," the department said. Doing so is illegal in Pennsylvania.

Two of the thefts involved idling vehicles that were unattended, police said. Don't leave valuables in plain sight and be mindful when keeping a spare key in the car.

