Schools change schedules Tuesday in wake of snowstorm

Staff report

Some York County school districts have changed their schedules as the area continues to recover from Monday's snowstorm.

Red Lion Area School District will have virtual learning on Tuesday, the district announced on its website.

These districts are operating on a two-hour delay: Northern York, South Eastern York, West Shore and York City, along with the York County School of Technology.

All York County schools were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.