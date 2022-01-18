More snow heading for York County later in the week

Staff report

This is what happens when you live in Pennsylvania in January.

York County will likely see more snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to forecasts.

A system will bring rain starting around 8 p.m. Wednesday, with snow mixing in after 2 a.m. Thursday and switching to all snow as the morning progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

More:Schools change schedules Tuesday in wake of snowstorm

More:'Change the landscape': Community reels from skating rink fire

More:Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $500K sold in York City

Both the weather service and AccuWeather predict York will see 1 to 2 inches of snow from this storm.

Here's the forecast for the week, from the National Weather Servi:

Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy, with west winds of 11-14 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, high of 35, low Tuesday night of 23.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 34. Rain beginning in the evening, switching to snow overnight, low of 28.

Thursday: Snow in the morning, mainly before 8 a.m., high 33, low Thursday night of 13.

Friday: Partly sunny, high 24, low 13.

Saturday: Chance of snow in the morning, partly sunny the rest of the day, high 28, low Saturday night of 15.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 33, low 15.