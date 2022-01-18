'God willing, we can rebuild,' Mr. Q's owners say after devastating fire

“God willing, we can rebuild.”

Frank Quintin Jr. is holding on to cautious hope for his father’s roller-skating rink after Sunday night's devastating fire. He said his family would like to restore the business if they’re able to.

“We want to rebuild, and that’s the main goal,” Quintin said. “Hopefully, we can get it rebuilt.”

The fire at Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center started about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene as flames swept through the structure and eventually caused the roof to collapse.

About six hours later, firefighters brought the blaze under control. Crews then worked throughout Monday morning to extinguish hot spots in the rubble.

Earlier Sunday, the rink was open and entertaining skaters for its Family Fun Day session in the afternoon. The doors closed at 5 p.m., about two hours before the fire started. Mr. Q’s had planned to reopen for a few hours Monday afternoon for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

More: Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues

More: More snow heading for York County later in the week

More: Court sets deadline to break stalemate on congressional map

Quintin Jr. said his family hopes fire investigators can provide answers about what caused the fire. West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman, whose department led the response, said Monday the cause remained undetermined.

Though the family wants to rebuild the skating center, Quintin Jr. estimated the insurance from the fire wouldn’t cover the full cost of such a project. He pointed to currently high construction costs as a factor in that.

Plus, he said his father, Frank Quintin Sr., invested everything he had into Mr. Q’s out of a love for the business.

“That was his baby. He put everything he has into it,” Quintin Jr. said. “Even if Insurance kicks in, he’s going to be out of income for God knows how long until everything gets figured out.”

>>Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Quintin Sr. opened Mr. Q’s about five years ago, converting the structure that once housed the Lincolnway Bowling Center into a roller skating rink. The move came after he left the Roll ‘R’ Way skating businesses he previously owned to Quintin Jr., who now runs the rinks on Vander Avenue in York and in Chambersburg.

The businesses are part of a more than 50-year family legacy in local roller skating, dating back to 1969.

“My father’s been in the business his whole life,” Quintin Jr. said.

He described how, in the years he put into these rinks, Quintin Sr. has helped raise generations of York residents — people who skated in his places as children, then grew up to bring their children in to skate.

“Dad’s been a big part of a lot of people’s life for a long time,” Quintin Jr. said.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @aimee_TYD.