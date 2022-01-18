Drive sober or ... end up stuck in York County's ARD limbo

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has reintroduced a diversion program for drivers with DUI charges, but defense attorneys say the effect of new restrictions will still shut the door to many first-time offenders.

Several recent state court decisions told prosecutors to stop using motorists' histories with Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition programs as proof of first DUIs in order to seek tougher punishments in new driving-under-the-influence cases.

Sunday's office initially hit pause on new ARD applications before relaunching the program with restrictions designed to make the process more challenging for those involved in more serious situations involving alcohol or drugs.

Defense attorneys voiced frustration that the changes will hinder those most likely to benefit from going through ARD.

“It creates unnecessary, onerous requirements for individuals who acknowledge that they made a mistake and they’re trying to rectify that mistake,” said Matthew Sembach, a chief deputy at the York County Public Defender’s Office.

READ MORE: 'People can't move on': York County DA suspends program for first-time DUI offenders

The whole situation is complicated due to a series of legal disputes at the state level that are continuing to play out. Meanwhile, ordinary people who run afoul of the law are stuck in a legal limbo.

Processing of new cases for ARD resumed a couple of weeks ago, Dec. 28, following a 1½-month suspension. The DA’s office put the approval and placement of new cases on hiatus in order to study the implications of a recent Pennsylvania Superior Court decision — we’ll circle back to that ruling and what it means.

In a four-page memo then, Sunday listed five types of offenses his office would begin taking a harder look at when considering ARD applications. They included crashes where drivers were impaired; drivers who had blood-alcohol content levels of 0.16% or higher; drivers with controlled substances or drugs in their systems; violations involving commercial or school vehicles; or drivers with any DUI history outside the “10-year lookback window.”

The criteria doesn’t automatically mean rejections for applicants, apparently. Instead, Sunday’s office will view those offenses “with disfavor” and put them under more scrutiny due to the public safety concerns involved in those situations.

“Any ARD applicant falling within this category must be prepared to provide documentation supporting substantial and compelling rationale that admission onto ARD outweighs the potential for increased risk of harm to the public,” Sunday said in the memo.

>> Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Sembach said he believes the scrutiny will put undue additional burdens, in the form of more work — more “hoops” to “jump through” — on people most likely to pursue the ARD program.

“It’s going to take a lot longer, and it’s going to be much more challenging to get through ARD,” he said.

He pointed out that many of his clients in DUI cases, those where police alleged blood-alcohol levels of 0.08% to 0.099%, might decide not to apply for ARD. Instead, they might opt to keep the criminal hit on the record, pay the flat $300 fine plus costs and move on because they can’t afford to go through the program.

“Some of them may say, ‘I can’t afford the cost of ARD,’ which could be upwards of $2,000,” Sembach said.

More: 'Dangerous joyride' involving mattress leads to probation, restitution Crime 'Dangerous joyride' involving mattress leads to probation, restitution

More: Family pleads for lower sentence for man convicted in cousin's death Crime Family pleads for lower sentence for man convicted in cousin's death

More: Suspended York City officer accuses mayor of leaking confidential material Suspended York City officer accuses mayor of leaking confidential material News

ARD, he said, is geared toward defendants facing tougher penalties in their DUI cases, such as those now falling under more intense scrutiny. While Sembach said he believes the program should pose a challenge to complete as a matter of rehabilitation, he sees the updated requirements from the DA’s office as too preventative a screen.

“The purpose of ARD is to get people new to the criminal justice system the help that they need so that A: They don’t recommit their crime, and B: They become productive members of society and they pay their dues,” Sembach said. “My fear is this misses the mark.”

Sunday outlined the reasons for the tighter requirements in his memo, including reiterating past memos on the issue. He pointed to a statistic, saying about 75% of defendants who complete ARD won’t re-offend. His concern, though, was on the other 25%, participants involved in new DUI incidents, and the damage that could cause.

He said a provision in Pennsylvania state law creates a balance in such cases. ARD served as a “large umbrella,” giving DUI offenders opportunities to participate in the pre-trial diversion program.

But for those who went through the program and later picked up a new DUI charge, Sunday said he believed the vehicle code provision offered some recourse by allowing prosecutors to argue ARD completions counted as first offenses and new charges as second offenses in order to seek stronger sentences.

Recent Superior Court challenges, though, have thrown that practice into question and created what Sunday described as a “state of uncertainty.” The situation led to the tougher new requirements for ARD eligibility.

“Protection of people traveling on our roadways from the grave danger posed by DUI offenders, particularly those with prior offenses, will always be a priority for this office,” Sunday stated. “These measures are the best way to ensure this overriding public safety interest while the uncertainty surrounding Chichkin remains.”

And that’s where we circle back to Superior Court: Commonwealth v. Chichkin.

Back in May 2020, a court panel ruled the vehicle code provision the DA’s office had been relying on violated constitutional due process rights. Basically, the decision found prosecutors can’t consider a person’s acceptance into ARD as a prior DUI offense during sentencing in a new DUI case because the program doesn’t count as a conviction.

READ MORE: Police won't seek charges in 'justifiable homicide' at York City restaurant News Police won't seek charges in 'justifiable homicide' at York City restaurant

Sunday, in his memo, described how his office implemented changes to the local ARD program after Chichkin came down. Among them, the office added a “Stipulation and Waiver” form to ARD applications. He said the document wouldn’t be considered an admission of guilt or be used as evidence if the pending ARD case went to trial.

Instead, Sunday said the form was, “for the limited purpose of establishing a prior offense beyond a reasonable doubt at a future sentencing hearing.” The form also would not affect ARD participants’ reductions in license suspensions or expungements.

Meanwhile, a case out of Bucks County — Commonwealth v. Richards — made its way before the Superior Court, challenging a DUI sentence where ARD participation was held as a prior offense, triggering the mandatory minimum term for multiple DUIs. The case included an argument that language at the end of the Chichkin decision was seen by prosecutors as an opening allowing them to prove a defendant’s ARD acceptance amounted to a first offense during DUI sentencing hearings.

That's sort of like that Stipulation and Waiver form.

The court sided with arguments in Richards, and on Oct. 8 found the contested bit of language in Chichkin was really “dictum,” or a nonbinding opinion, and not a go-ahead for courts to hold a “trial-within-a-trial” to consider whether ARD counted as a first offense at DUI sentencings.

The decision, though, was “non-precedential” and therefore nonbinding. But it helped prompt Sunday’s office to develop the new local ARD eligibility requirements. The move was implemented while legal “uncertainty” still surrounds the issue.

But that's not all.

Yep, we’re not quite out of the woods yet.

In his memo, Sunday said the full Superior Court will consider another case — Commonwealth v. Moroz — with arguments on whether ARD qualifies as a prior offense in DUI sentencings. He said he expects the outcome should settle the matter.

How the court will go seems up in the air, though, and the new ARD requirements took effect partly in anticipation of a ruling that could follow the previous decisions.

“The interests of public safety demand that we restrict which DUI offenses would be eligible for ARD,” Sunday said, in the statement. “Given the current state of uncertainty, we must proceed with caution and place additional requirements on certain DUI violations in order to be eligible for ARD.”

Sembach said the new requirements amount to an infeasible work-around.

“I fear the current workaround is only going to make the problem worse,” Sembach said.

Instead of the courts deciding the issue, he said, the Pennsylvania legislature should fix the law. But he didn’t know whether enough “political will” currently exists to make such changes.

Sunday also acknowledged lawmakers could get involved from their end. But he said unless the legislature passes a measure immediately, the current legal situation involving ARD will probably remain in place for the next several months.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.