Windy day ahead as York County recovers from snowstorm

Staff report

Hang onto your hat, it's going to be a windy day as York County cleans up from Sunday's storm.

Central Pennsylvania is under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service announced.

West winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gust up to 50 mph, the NWS said.

Unsecured objects could blow around, and power outages are possible, and drivers are urged to use caution, especially with high-profile vehicles.

York County saw around 3 inches of snow from Sunday's storm, weather watchers reported to the NWS. York County will see some more rain and snow Monday morning, but no more accumulation is expected, the service said. Monday will have a high of 36 and low of 27.

More than 1,400 Met-Ed customers had no power by 7:30 a.m., according to the First Energy Storm Center. Pockets of outages were reported in Codorus Township and Manheim Township, but no area had more than 400 customers in the dark.

PennDOT has lifted the weather restrictions on Interstate 83 and Routes 30 and 15 in York County, but speed limits are still reduced on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to 511PA and PennDOT's Twitter feeds.

All schools in York County were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.