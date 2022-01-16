PennDOT lowers speed limit on highways, including some in York County

Staff report

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on highways in southcentral Pennsylvania.

The change comes as a winter storm moves through PennDOT's Region 8, which York County and the surrounding counties.

Speeds are reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 83 and Route 30, along with Route 15, Interstate 81, Interstate 283, Route 22, Route 222, Route 283 and Route 581, PennDOT announced just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The interstates are also under Tier 2 restrictions, which means that these vehicles are prohibited:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved alternate traction device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickups) towing trailers;

RVs and motor homes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches;

Motorcycles.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

Drivers are asked to only travel in emergencies or for essential trips. Allow plenty of space when driving near a plow, and don't try to pass a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Anyone venturing onto the roads should take an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes for all passengers, medications and anything needed for pets in the vehicle.