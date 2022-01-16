Multiple units respond to fire at Mr. Q's Family Skate Center

Staff report

Firefighters from around York County are at the scene of a fire at Mr. Q's Family Skate Center on Sunday evening..

The fire at the business, 85 N. Fayette St. in West Manchester Township, was reported at 7:12 Sunday, according to York County 911.

The fire was still going just before 9 p.m., with multiple pieces of equipment at the site along with firefighters and fire police.

No information was immediately available about injuries or damage to the building, according to a supervisor at York County 911.

Nichole Washington arrived at the center to see flames coming from the building, and she was there when the roof collapsed. She posted videos from the scene on her Facebook page.

"When I first got there, it looked like the flames may have started near the front corner," she said.

Mr. Q's is a family-owned and -operated skating center that has been in business for more than 50 years, according to its Facebook page. It would typically have closed at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the hours listed.

