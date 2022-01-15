Winter storm watch issued ahead of Sunday's expected snow

A winter storm watch has been issued for central Pennsylvania in anticipation of potentially heavy snow, high winds and frigid temperatures.

The watch is from 1 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday and includes York, Franklin, Cumberland and Adams counties.

Some areas could see up to 7 inches of snow, ice accumulation and gust speed as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the weather service said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid travel and anticipate vehicle restrictions during the storm.

Snow will begin about 5 p.m. Sunday in York County and change to a wintery mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet later that night.

The storm should stretch into the afternoon on Martin Luther King Day.

Here's the forecast from the NWS:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 8. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Snow likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: Snow before 11pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 11pm and 1am, then rain after 1am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 27. East wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain, possibly mixing with snow after 10am, then gradually ending. High near 38. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.