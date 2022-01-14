Winter is here: Snow expected to blanket York County this weekend

A winter storm is expected to bring snow, sleet and rain to central Pennsylvania this weekend — on top of unseasonably cold temperatures.

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting up to 6 inches of snow with temperatures as low as 6 degrees Fahrenheit for York County.

The cold will take hold Saturday night, when low temperatures are forecast to hover between 0 to 10. Sunday will warm up to the 20s before snow hits about 8 p.m., Accuweather said.

"Roads will be snow-packed and slippery," according to Accuweather, with cloudy and snowy conditions tapering off Sunday night.Periods of snowfall should stretch until 1 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"The snow could be heavy at times," the National Weather Service said, which is predicting snow and rain from Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Snow likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Snow before 10pm, then rain, snow, and freezing rain between 10pm and 1am, then rain and snow after 1am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

M.L.King Day: A chance of rain and snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.