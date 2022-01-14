Suspended York City officer accuses mayor of leaking confidential material

A York City Police officer, still suspended amid accusations he reenacted the murder of George Floyd in 2020, now accuses Mayor Michael Helfrich of texting confidential information during the early days of the investigation.

Attorneys for Clayton Swartz filed an updated complaint this week in his civil lawsuit to seek reinstatement. They added a count of invasion of privacy and a demand for at least $50,000 in damages.

Helfrich denied releasing any secrets.

The lawsuit cited a series of Helfrich's text messages, including exchanges with a reporter, and with a friend about the internal investigation into Swartz.

“Helfrich and the City’s actions in releasing confidential information about Swartz to the public without his permission is so outrageous that an award of punitive damages is appropriate,” the complaint states while describing Helfrich’s actions as “evil” and “reckless.”

Helfrich responded to the complaint Friday, saying his original one-word reply to a friend’s question about whether he had proof against Swartz wasn’t exactly informative.

“There was no information yet,” Helfrich said. “The investigation had just started.”

The ongoing legal dispute grew out of accusations that Swartz, a white officer, mockingly pressed his knee on another man’s neck during a graduation party on May 30, 2020. The incident occurred five days after Floyd, a Black man, was killed while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Swartz was placed on paid administrative leave June 4, 2020, amid an internal investigation, and the leave switched to unpaid while facing three disciplinary charges. An internal police trial board found him not guilty of the counts that September.

But the city refused to lift the suspension and reinstate Swartz. Following months of arbitration, the first version of the civil suit seeking Swartz’s reinstatement was filed at the end of July 2021.

The amended complaint focuses on two text exchanges Helfrich had on June 4 and June 6, 2020 — the week after the incident involving Swartz.

Helfrich first sent a photo of Swartz's “Notice of Administrative Leave” to Aimee Lewis — then a reporter at WTHM-TV, the ABC affiliate in Harrisburg — on June 4 in response to a text she sent asking for an official police report on the incident. Images of the exchange were provided as an exhibit in the complaint.

You can read the text exchange with Lewis below, taken from Swartz's court filing:

With the image of the letter, Helfrich also texted Lewis, “This pic is not for public,” which the complaint asserts was an acknowledgement that Helfrich had leaked confidential information.

Helfrich told The York Dispatch on Friday that he'd shared the same information to other journalists that same day.

“I released it to all of the media outlets, so there was nothing secret or with evil intent,” he said. “I released the information because we were in the midst of civil rights protests, and I was trying to keep those protests… do everything I could to try and reduce any cause for violence.”

Two days later, on June 6, Helfrich texted with a friend, Jim Sechrist, and the investigation into Swartz came up.

According to the records in the complaint, Helfrich wrote: “We’ll see what I have to decide about Officer Swartz.”

“Do you have good proof yet,” Sechrist asked.

The mayor replied: “None.”

“That sucks," his friend wrote.

The mayor concluded: “That’s confidential.”

Helfrich denied he shared any restricted information during his conversation with Sechrist.

“To make a statement to a personal friend that I have no evidence one way or the other of what’s going on, I don’t think that’s any release of information because there’s certainly no information included,” he said.

>> Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Swartz’s attorneys, Edward Paskey and Douglas France, argued in the complaint that Helfrich, as mayor, had access to confidential information about the case. By sharing what he did, they asserted that the mayor violated Swartz’s right to privacy.

“Helfrich and the City’s actions demonstrate an evil motive to besmirch the otherwise impeccable reputation of Swartz,” the complaint states. “Helfrich and the City’s actions constitute a willful and reckless disregard for Swartz’s rights to privacy.”

With their argument, the attorneys seek compensatory and punitive damages of at least $50,000 on top of counsel fees and other relief.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @aimee_TYD.