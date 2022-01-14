'Sexual urges': Man allegedly assaults Spring Grove woman

A Spring Grove woman woke to find a man on top of her with his hands down her pants, according to police.

Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 28, of York City, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while she was sleeping in her home.

York County Regional Police were summoned about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to the first block of South Main Street in Spring Grove for a sexual assault report.

There, officers met Febus-Lopez, who told them he was the person they were there for and pointed to the victim's residence, police said.

A woman told police she woke up and found Febus-Lopez on her with both his hands down her pants, according to a criminal complaint.

"She yelled at him to get off of her and ran upstairs to the bathroom and locked the door," the complaint says.

The victim had allowed Febus-Lopez to visit her house that night, police said. He allegedly had "sexual urges" and couldn't control himself that night.

Febus-Lopez faces felony aggravated indecent assault charges. He was arraigned Jan. 2 and has been released on $25,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

