Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $500K sold in York City

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth nearly half a million dollars was sold Monday in York City.

It's a Fast Play ticket from the Willy Wonka Golden Ticket game with a top prize worth $462,934, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Penn’s Market, 25 S. Penn St., which will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000.

Fast Play games print on-demand from Lottery terminals and are similar to Scratch-Off games but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

