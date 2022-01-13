Snow again, show me the money and finders keepers?
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Hello, readers! We hope you've had a great week.
Heads up! A potential nor'easter brings snow and temperatures you can count on one hand. Check your tickets because a winning lotto was sold in York City. Another person has been shot and finally finders keepers?
Here are your Friday stories:
- Ready for snow again? Another 6 inches possible and single-digit temps
- Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $500K sold in York City
- Finders keepers? Man charged with failing to return wallet
- Man shot Thursday morning in York City
- ‘It was gross’: Hotel housekeepers in tough spot
