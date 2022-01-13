Ready for snow again? Another 6 inches possible and single-digit temps

A potential nor'easter could hit the East Coast this weekend, bringing snow and temperatures you can count on one hand.

Meteorologists are predicting up to 6 inches of snow as well as temperatures as low as 4 this weekend in York County.

The frigid temps take hold Saturday, with a high of 20 and low of 4 predicted, according to AccuWeather.

Sunday will warm up to around 28, and snowfall will start about 7 p.m. Sunday and stretch until noon on Martin Luther King Day, according to AccuWeather.

More:Winter finally comes to York County: How much snow did you get?

Skies on Monday morning will be cloudy with periods of snow, and York will likely see a total of 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, AccuWeather said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow, possibly mixed with sleet, after 8 p.m. Sunday. Then there's a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

The weather service hasn't offered snowfall totals just yet, saying it's early to tell. Saturday night will see frigid temperatures that should hover between 0 and 10.

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday: A chance of snow after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: A chance of snow before 8pm, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

MLK Day: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.