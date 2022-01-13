NEWS

Ready for snow again? Another 6 inches possible and single-digit temps

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

A potential nor'easter could hit the East Coast this weekend, bringing snow and temperatures you can count on one hand.

Meteorologists are predicting up to 6 inches of snow as well as temperatures as low as 4 this weekend in York County.

The frigid temps take hold Saturday, with a high of 20 and low of 4 predicted, according to AccuWeather.

Sunday will warm up to around 28, and snowfall will start about 7 p.m. Sunday and stretch until noon on Martin Luther King Day, according to AccuWeather.

Skies on Monday morning will be cloudy with periods of snow, and York will likely see a total of 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, AccuWeather said. 

The National Weather Service is predicting snow, possibly mixed with sleet, after 8 p.m. Sunday. Then there's a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

The weather service hasn't offered snowfall totals just yet, saying it's early to tell. Saturday night will see frigid temperatures that should hover between 0 and 10.

Grant Huffman, AvalancheXpress golf course superintendent, shovels a walkway at Heritage Hills Resort's snow-tubing slope Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The slope was being groomed Wednesday and Huffman said it is slated to open Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. For more information on snow tubing there, go to https://avalanchexpress.com. Bill Kalina photo

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday: A chance of snow after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: A chance of snow before 8pm, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

MLK Day: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

