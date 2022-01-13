Police offer driving tips ahead of forecasted snow
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A weekend storm system could bring up to 6 inches of snow to central Pennsylvania and make driving difficult.
In anticipation of the storm, Lower Windsor Township Police shared five common-sense tips for commuting in harsh winter weather.
"We guarantee it will Lower your chances of being involved in a crash," the department said.
- Lower your speed
- Increase your following distance
- Make sure all of the ice and snow is removed from the windshields and roof of your vehicle
- Turn on your headlights. It’s required by law during poor weather conditions in Pennsylvania.
- If at all possible, delay your driving until road conditions improve — better to get there safely
Death and injuries, dealing with insurance companies and an overnight stay at a hospital are all reasons to avoid crashes, police said.
