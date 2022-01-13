Police offer driving tips ahead of forecasted snow

A weekend storm system could bring up to 6 inches of snow to central Pennsylvania and make driving difficult.

In anticipation of the storm, Lower Windsor Township Police shared five common-sense tips for commuting in harsh winter weather.

More:Ready for snow again? Another 6 inches possible and single-digit temps

"We guarantee it will Lower your chances of being involved in a crash," the department said.

Lower your speed Increase your following distance Make sure all of the ice and snow is removed from the windshields and roof of your vehicle Turn on your headlights. It’s required by law during poor weather conditions in Pennsylvania. If at all possible, delay your driving until road conditions improve — better to get there safely

>> Like the content? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Death and injuries, dealing with insurance companies and an overnight stay at a hospital are all reasons to avoid crashes, police said.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.