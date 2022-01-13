Man shot Thursday morning in York City

A 20-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning in York City, police said.

York City Police were alerted about 2:05 a.m. of a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the department said.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital by private vehicle and is expected to survive, police said.

More:Police won't seek charges in 'justifiable homicide' at York City restaurant

More:Death of man shot during confrontation ruled a homicide

More:Teen dies after shooting in York City

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 500 block of Maryland Avenue.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact York City Police by calling ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, tip line at 717-849-2204 or send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.