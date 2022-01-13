Finders keepers? Man charged with failing to return wallet

A 62-year-old man is being charged after he failed to return a wallet that was found in a shopping cart, according to court documents.

A shopper had accidentally left her green wallet in the cart about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Weis Markets in York Township, police said.

The wallet contained $286 in cash and the victim's driver's license and Social Security card.

Store surveillance footage shows an unidentified woman later got the cart with the wallet and went inside the store, according to York County Regional Police.

She showed the man the wallet and made a motion toward the service counter, but the man shook his head no, police said.

She then handed the man the wallet, which he put in his pocket. He left the store after he finished shopping, police said.

The man faces a misdemeanor charge of theft of property that was lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake. Police didn't indicate how they were able to identify the man.

