No vaccine, no enrollment. Plus, a man tortured guinea pigs
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, readers!
This week, York County broke its previous record for COVID-19 daily deaths.The University of Pittsburgh has “disenrolled” some students because of a vaccination mandate. A man allegedly tortured guinea pigs and killed one in a drunken rage. Lastely, we have a brand new gallery full of adoptable pets!
Here are you stories:
- York County logs 16 COVID-19 deaths, breaking single-day record as outbreak grows
- Man tortured, killed guinea pigs after assaulting woman, boys: police
- Pitt ‘disenrolled’ students for failing to get COVID-19 vaccinations
- Available for adoption at York County SPCA
- Between virus and weather, some grocery shelves bare
