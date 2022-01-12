This diner needs to be repaired and cleaned: Food inspections
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
More:York City restaurant closing after deadly attempted robbery
More:Popular Mexican restaurant and a supermarket cited: Food inspections
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Get weekly updates on food inspections. Consider subscribing.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspected Jan. 6, 2022
WOLFE'S DINER, 625 US 15 NORTH, DILLSBURG 17019
- The inspector observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food (sausage, spaghetti, chicken, soup, mashed potatoes) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the two-door refrigerator, is not being date marked.
- Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the prep unit.
- The inspector observed an accumulation of static dust on box fan in back prep area.
- Dented canned item observed in downstairs storage area and intended for use in the food facility.
- Two-door refrigerator in back prep room holding at 45F, rather then required 41F or below. Flour container lid in back prep room was cracked .
- Deli slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The inspector observed an accumulation of food residue on underside of shelf above steam table.
- Flooring under front two-bay sink and in back prep room observed to be damaged and is in need of repair. Ceiling in basement observed to be severely damaged and is in need of repair.
- Wall behind two-bay sink and behind dishwasher observed to be dirty and is in need of cleaning. Observed mold-like substance on wall behind dishwasher. Floor under cooking equipment observed to be dirty and is in need of cleaning.
- The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- The inspector observed raw ground beef stored over carrots in two-door refrigerator. Raw chicken was stored over soup and mashed potatoes in two-door refrigerator.
- The inspector noticed residue and debris on exterior non-food contact surfaces of food containers under prep table in back prep room; an accumulation of food debris and residue on non-food contact surfaces of potato slicer and meat slicer; mold-like residue on shelving in sliding door refrigerator.
- Clean equipment (oven rack) stored next to oven directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Splashed food residue and debris on food strainers and food bowl stored as clean on behind two-bay sink in back prep area.
- Lights are not shielded or shatter proof in the back prep area.
- Observed light out above dishwasher.
- Food employee observed in cook area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.
- Food ingredient storage containers, in the back prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.
- The inspector observed chair on prep table in back prep room.
- Food (milk, bacon, sliced potatoes) was held at 45°F, in the two-door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.
- The handwash sink located in the employee restroom does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.
- Employee restroom does not have a self-closing door.