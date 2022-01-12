Death of man shot during confrontation ruled a homicide

A man who was killed during a confrontation with another man in York County was shot in the chest, according to an autopsy.

James Anthony Lynch Sr., 57, of Shrewsbury Township, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the York County Coroner's Office said.

More:Police discover live deer in trunk of vehicle during traffic stop: Video

More:WellSpan, York City Police to dedicate four officers to York Hospital, other facilities

More:Police release shooter in Monday's deadly confrontation in Shrewsbury Twp.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide, the autopsy says. The accused shooter, who wasn't named by police, has been released, state police said.

The men knew each other and were both armed during a confrontation Monday in the area of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, near Interstate 83, police said.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.