Death of man shot during confrontation ruled a homicide
A man who was killed during a confrontation with another man in York County was shot in the chest, according to an autopsy.
James Anthony Lynch Sr., 57, of Shrewsbury Township, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the York County Coroner's Office said.
His manner of death was ruled a homicide, the autopsy says. The accused shooter, who wasn't named by police, has been released, state police said.
The men knew each other and were both armed during a confrontation Monday in the area of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, near Interstate 83, police said.
