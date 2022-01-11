York Hospital gets officers, a deadly confrontation: newsletter

Good morning, everybody! We have lots of local news for you today.



A 57-year-old Shrewsbury Township man was shot and killed during a confrontation with another man. WellSpan Health and York City Police are teaming up to bring added security to WellSpan facilities. York Suburban School District now requires masking. Finally, here's a story from neighboring Lancaster that puts a focus on self-care.

Here are your Wednesday stories:

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.Like the content? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.