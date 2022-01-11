York Hospital gets officers, a deadly confrontation: newsletter
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everybody! We have lots of local news for you today.
A 57-year-old Shrewsbury Township man was shot and killed during a confrontation with another man. WellSpan Health and York City Police are teaming up to bring added security to WellSpan facilities. York Suburban School District now requires masking. Finally, here's a story from neighboring Lancaster that puts a focus on self-care.
Here are your Wednesday stories:
- Police release shooter in Monday's deadly confrontation in Shrewsbury Twp.
- WellSpan, York City Police to dedicate four officers to York Hospital, other facilities
- Lancaster city councilman Xavier Garcia-Molina to resign, citing mental health and graduate school responsibilities
- York Suburban schools reinstate mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
