Police won't seek charges in 'justifiable homicide' at York City restaurant

The owners of a now-closed Asian restaurant in York won’t face criminal charges for killing a man during an attempted armed robbery last week.

The York City Police Department deemed the situation a justifiable homicide Tuesday while announcing that charges won’t be filed in the case.

>> Interested in what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

More:York City restaurant closing after deadly attempted robbery

More:Police release shooter in Monday's deadly confrontation in Shrewsbury Twp.

More:Police seek public's help in shooting death of boy, 15, in York City

Rickey Cox, 34, of Manchester, attempted to rob a worker at gunpoint at the Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine restaurant, 15 N. Penn St., the evening of Jan. 4. During the holdup, Cox was shot and killed, apparently by the owner, investigators have said.

The decision to not seek charges followed a week of investigation, which included consulting with the York County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

The owners of Asian Best permanently closed the restaurant the day after the shooting as a result of the trauma from the incident. The business had opened at the North Penn Street location in 2009.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @aimee_TYD.