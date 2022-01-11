Police release shooter in Monday's deadly confrontation in Shrewsbury Twp.

A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a confrontation at a busy York County intersection Monday will be released, state police said.

The man in question, who wasn't named by police, allegedly shot James Anthony Lynch Sr., 57, of Shrewsbury Township.

The men knew each other and were both armed during the confrontation in the area of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, near Interstate 83, in Shrewsbury Township, police said.

They were arguing when the 51-year-old shooter shot Lynch once from inside the man's car, state police said. Lynch died at the scene about 1 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man in question is cooperating, police said. Anyone who saw or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police York barracks at 717-428-1011.

