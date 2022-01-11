PennDOT eyes $4.7M bridge replacement over Conewago Creek

PennDOT expects to close a bridge connecting Dover and Warrington townships for about six months in 2024.

The agency plans to replace the existing Route 74 bridge over Conewago Creek with a new, wider superstructure supported on new piers and abutments.

In all, the project is expected to cost $4.7 million, with construction is slated to begin in early 2024.

PennDOT proposed an approximately six-month detour route on Route 4014 (Harmony Grove Road) and Route 4012 (Wellsville Road).

"Proposed work includes modifications to abutments, and replacing piers, bearings, beams, deck, barrier and approach guide rail," the agency said, in a news release.

Public input will be used by PennDOT to review possible negative impacts on the surrounding environment.

Visit PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8 for information including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form. Click on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Carlisle Road Bridge.

