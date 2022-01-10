Shrewsbury Township man dies after shooting: Coroner

Staff report

A Shrewsbury Township man died after a shooting in the township Monday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

James Lynch Sr., 57 , of the 2300 block of Steltz Road, was discovered deceased shortly after noon on Monday in the area of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in the township, near Interstate 83, according to the coroner's office. He was pronounced dead at 12:56 p.m. at the scene.

There was a reported altercation and shooting between Lynch and another man before the body was discovered, the coroner said.

Details of the incident are still being investigated, the coroner's report said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Au autopsy is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.