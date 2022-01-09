Teen dies after shooting in York City

A teenage boy died Saturday morning following a shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner was called to a home at 6:10 a.m. Saturday after a shooting, according to the coroner's office. He was pronounced dead about 9:30 a.m.

It's unclear from the coroner's release where the shooting happened.

"The teenage boy was reportedly at the residence with others when the incident occurred," the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com