York County Regional Police, a newly merged department, hits the streets

The men and women in blue at York County Regional Police took to the streets sporting a new name after their merger went into effect this month.

Northeastern Regional Police and York Area Regional Police agreed last year to join forces under the new name.

The new department is headed by Tim Damon, who was the police chief at York Area Regional. Northeastern Regional's former chief, Bryan Rizzo, serves as deputy chief.

Last month, officers from both departments participated in a week-long orientation in preparation for the merge on Jan 1, police said.

The new department updated its headquarters and patrol vehicles with its own signage and name. Both headquarters — Northeastern Regional's building on Board Road in Mount Wolf and York Area's facility on Oak Street in York Township — will remain staffed after the merger.

York County Regional Police Department will have 60 uniformed officers along with six civilian employees. No jobs are being eliminated as a result of the merger, police said.

While the merger's impact on taxpayers is unclear, such cooperation are generally believed to reduce operating expenses.

York County Regional Police covers York Township, Windsor Township, and Dallastown, Spring Grove, Jacobus, Yoe boroughs, East Manchester Township, Manchester borough and Mount Wolf.

