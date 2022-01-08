Winning lottery ticket sold in York County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in York County.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 4001 Carlisle Road in Dover. The winning numbers are 00447103.

It's part of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle. The game features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to a final drawing on Jan. 8 that will award more than $5 million in prizes.

More than 69,800 Millionaire Raffle ticket were sold between Dec. 28, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

Another winning ticket was sold in Middleburg, Snyder County, with the numbers 00465074.

