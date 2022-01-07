Winter finally comes to York County: How much snow did you get?

The overnight snowstorm dumped more snow than predicted across York County, finally putting the snow plows to good use after an unseasonably warm winter.

Newberry Township got the most — 7 inches — from the storm that began late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Dillsburg was second with 6 inches.

Other areas in the county, including York City, reported between 3 to 5 inches in accumulation, NWS said.

All York County school districts switched to virtual learning Friday. The county courthouse also delayed opening until 10 a.m.

However, all speed limit and vehicle restrictions placed last night in anticipation of the snowstorm had been lifted Friday morning.

Along with the snow, the storm brought freezing temperatures to the area. The rest of Friday should be partly cloudy with a low of 15 degrees.

Here's what the rest of the forecast looks like this weekend:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: Freezing rain and sleet likely before 1pm, then rain. High near 41. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

