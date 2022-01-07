Police discover live deer in car's trunk during traffic stop: Watch the video

Staff report

Newberry Township police made a surprising discovery when they pulled over a suspected drugged or drunken driver: a live deer.

The motorists told the officer during the Thursday night traffic stop that they'd struck the deer with their vehicle before placing it in the hatchback area of the car, according to police. After a short time, the driver and passenger realized the deer was still alive — but kept driving.

Eventually, the officer asked the passenger, a 21-year-old York Haven man, to release the deer. In a video released by the department, the passenger is seen carrying the deer across the road.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, is the subject of an ongoing investigation. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is also looking into the incident.

