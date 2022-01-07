All restrictions lifted on major roadways: PennDOT

All of the speed limit and vehicle restrictions put in place Thursday night in anticipation of the overnight snowstorm have been lifted.

The areas that were affected include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Some tractor-trailers, passenger vehicles towing trailers, buses and motorcycles weren't allowed on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, the state Department of Transportation said.

The 45-mph speed limit restriction on interstates and other major roadways has also been lifted.

"Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow," PennDOT said. Crews will treat roadways until all roads are cleared.

