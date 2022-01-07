June trial date sought for brothers charged in fatal shooting

Two brothers could potentially go to trial together in June in a murder case where a victim was shot while trying to intervene in a dispute over marijuana.

And one of the suspects, who was a minor at the time, has decided to not argue to be tried as a juvenile.

Ryan and Nicholas Strada each appeared for hearings before the new judge in the case Thursday. There, the prosecution said attorneys on both sides are coordinating on arranging witnesses and scheduling, and they plan to file a joint request for dates in June to hold the trial. The estimation was for a possible five-day trial.

Ryan Strada's attorney, Chief Public Defender Diana Spurlin, said in an email the attorneys have agreed to make a request for the trial to begin June 27. The

Brothers Ryan Strada, 21, of Manchester, and Nicholas Strada, 18, of York City are both charged with second-degree murder along with robbery, burglary and conspiracy counts in the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit at a home in May 2021.

The men, along with four other suspects, allegedly barged into the home of Ryan’s former roommate, Oscar Fink, in the 300 block of Smyser Street and accused Fink of stealing marijuana.

As Ryan Strada and Fink got into a fight, Bear Spirit was also in the home and encountered Nicholas Strada while trying to intervene. Court records show Nicholas, who was allegedly armed with a gun, warned Bear Spirit to get down. But the gun fired, and the 41-year-old was shot. The brothers then allegedly fled the house.

Bear Spirit later died from the gunshot injury at a hospital.

Nicholas Strada was 17 years old at the time, about three months shy of his 18th birthday. A petition was filed last year, seeking to have him transferred and tried in juvenile court. But after undergoing an evaluation with the probation department, Strada’s attorney decided to withdraw the petition.

Judge Maria Musti-Cook heard the request Thursday and accepted it.

The other four suspects in the case face related robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges.

Ryan Strada, meanwhile, is also charged in three other separate cases related to drugs and weapons. His attorney, Diana D’Auria Spurlin, sought to push hearings on those further out and address them after the murder trial.

Musti-Cook accepted the request and set a new hearing date in those cases for July 15.

