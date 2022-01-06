York City restaurant closing after deadly attempted robbery

Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant in York City announced it's closing for good one day after the owner reportedly killed an armed robber Tuesday evening.

"We have decided not to reopen Asian Best for business," the restaurant announced on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Rickey Fox Jr., 34, of Manchester, was shot to death around 6:50 p.m., officials said.

"(He) reportedly was shot by the owner of the restaurant while he was attempting to rob the restaurant at gunpoint," according to a release from the York County Coroner's Office.

What happened Tuesday was traumatic for the family, the post reads.

"This decision was made with a heavy heart and many tears, but it is the right decision for our family," according to the announcement.

The family business has served the York community for three generations, according to the post. They started with Chang Chow, 700 S. Queen St., then opened Asian Best in 2009.

"(C)ustomer have morphed into friends," the post said. "Thank you again to everyone that has supported our family throughout the years,"

