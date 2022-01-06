Up to 6 inches of snow overnight in York County, with another hit coming this weekend

Old Man Winter is expected to drop snow on central Pennsylvania overnight, and more winter weather is coming over the weekend.

A winter weather advisory is posted for York, Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties. The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

It's going to start snowing in the York area between 8 p.m. and midnight, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Gartner.

"It's going to snow overnight, and the heaviest will probably be between midnight and 6 a.m.," he said.

The snow will stretch into Friday morning, when there's a chance of snow showers until afternoon. Temperatures Friday night will dip to a low of 13.

Snow should end before sunrise and slippery road conditions are expected, the weather service said.

The weather service is predicting 2 to 4 inches of snow for the area and AccuWeather is forecasting 3 to 6 inches.

In terms of driving in York County, road conditions Thursday evening and Friday morning won' be as bad as the weekend, Gartner said.

A wintry mix of freezing rain or rain is forecast for Sunday, with chances of snow showers, showers and sleet.

"Sunday morning could be kind of tricky and messy," he said. "Snow could be difficult to drive in, but ice is even worse."

Slippery roads are expected and drivers should be extra vigilant and use caution when driving, he said.

Here's the forecast from the weather service:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow showers and sleet after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

