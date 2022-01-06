Ten York County school districts to go virtual Friday due to weather concerns

Ten York County school districts will operate remotely on Friday due to weather concerns, with more districts expected to follow suit.

York City, York Suburban, West York, South Eastern, Northeastern, Central York, Eastern York, Dover, Red Lion and Southern York County announced in-person classes would be shut down on Friday, with students participating in virtual learning instead.

A winter weather was issued for York County between 7 p.m. Thursday night to 6 a.m. Friday morning. Two to four inches of snow are expected to fall.

School districts closed on Friday:

Central York School District

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Northeastern York School District

Red Lion Area School District

South Eastern School District

Southern York County School District

West York Area School District

York City School District

York Suburban School District

