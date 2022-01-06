Ten York County school districts to go virtual Friday due to weather concerns
Ten York County school districts will operate remotely on Friday due to weather concerns, with more districts expected to follow suit.
York City, York Suburban, West York, South Eastern, Northeastern, Central York, Eastern York, Dover, Red Lion and Southern York County announced in-person classes would be shut down on Friday, with students participating in virtual learning instead.
A winter weather was issued for York County between 7 p.m. Thursday night to 6 a.m. Friday morning. Two to four inches of snow are expected to fall.
The York Dispatch will continue to update the list of school closures as more districts announce.
School districts closed on Friday:
- Central York School District
- Dover Area School District
- Eastern York School District
- Northeastern York School District
- Red Lion Area School District
- South Eastern School District
- Southern York County School District
- West York Area School District
- York City School District
- York Suburban School District
