Take a look inside WellSpan York Hospital's COVID strike team response: VIDEO

The U.S. Department of Defense released video from inside WellSpan York Hospital, where a team of military-trained medical technicians are helping staff respond to a surge of COVID-19 patients.

York County hospitals had 285 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, as of Wednesday. Of those patients, 52 adults were in the ICU and 42 were on ventilators. Wellspan reported 210 patients, cresting above the previous peak last winter.

A 23-person federal strike team arrived Monday at WellSpan York Hospital to help staff an additional 30 beds in order to help expand the facility's capacity.

"Our public health infrastructure including health systems are being severely strained," said York City Medical Director Dr. Matthew Howie, who expects cases to rise at an even faster pace over the next few weeks.

