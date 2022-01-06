Strike team's stint in York could be extended amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Anticipating another surge of hospitalizations, the federal COVID-19 strike team sent to aid WellSpan York Hospital could be deployed beyond their original 30-day deployment.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Jensen, one of the 23 military-trained medical technicians, said Thursday that officials expect to reassess the deployment in about a week.

WellSpan Health officials, meanwhile, expect the surge of incoming patients to grow in the coming weeks due to recent holiday gatherings and the highly contagious omicron variant.

"The problem is the sheer number of people getting infected," said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, WellSpan's executive vice president.

The strike team arrived at the hospital Monday in response to a request for FEMA support by Gov. Tom Wolf. York was one of two locations in the state to receive the aid. Jensen said Wolf and FEMA determined that sending a team to York would "do the most good."

York County reported 752 new cases and 14 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 91,847 cases and 1,230 COVID-19 related deaths to date, according to the state Department of Health. The day's death toll matches the previous record set during December 2020's surge.

Hospitalizations at WellSpan doubled over the last six weeks, with about 40% of their 1,200 beds filled with COVID-19 patients, Aquilina said. Though the latest COVID-19 surge is a more recent trend across the nation, WellSpan has seen increasing patient levels since September, adding a daily stress for hospital workers.

"Our health care heroes have had to keep at it," Aquilina said.

Both the York Hospital and WellSpan's overall system saw more COVID-19 patients than ever before this week. As of Wednesday, York Hospital had 210 COVID-19 patients, while WellSpan's total COVID-19 patients were at 489.

Overall, county hospitals had 285 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday. Of those patients, 51 adults were in the ICU and 38 were on ventilators, according to the state Department of Health.

The demand has not just drained staff, but also the hospital's resources. The hospital has delayed non-emergency care, and kept some patients in non-traditional rooms, such as emergency room bays, according to spokesman Ryan Coyle.

The strike team's arrival immediately alleviated pressure on the health system and allowed them to redeploy some staff members who were sent to York Hospital back to other WellSpan locations that are also in need of aid, according to CEO Dr. Roxanna Gapstur. Most of the strike team were distributed to work alongside hospital employees in the ICU, emergency departments and COVID-19 units, she said.

"Being flexible is helpful," she said.

The team largely consists of U.S. Air Force members from a base in San Antonio, and includes physicians, nurses and other medical professionals. Dr. Michelle Lee, one of the team's four physicians, said they receive similar training to other health care professionals, but are just prepared to change work locations on a regular basis.

"It's just fighting a similar battle," Lee said.

Jensen said the strike team is typically given blocks of time to work in a specific area, and their schedule is regularly reassessed to determine the need for additional aid. While he said he hopes WellSpan's hospitalization rates are down by the end of 30 days, the team is prepared to extend their time there.

Meanwhile, WellSpan officials have been constantly encouraging locals to get vaccinated. According to Aquilina, 90% of their COVID-19 patients, and 95% of the patients on ventilators are not vaccinated.

"The word is out there, and we are promoting it ceaselessly," Aquilina said. "The science is there."

Across Pennsylvania, the case total increased to 2,174,846 Thursday. The state reported a new death toll of 37,366 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health.

York County has the highest daily cases per capita among its four neighboring counties, at 222 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to The New York Times. However, the rate of COVID-19 spread in York County is in the middle compared to its neighbors:

York County: 77% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Lancaster County: 178% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Adams County: 17% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Cumberland County: 93% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Dauphin County: 190% increase in cases over the last 14 days

Schools: Meanwhile, new cases continue to surge across York County public schools. As of Thursday, the county's 16 public school districts had recorded 5,328 cases since the start of the school year. That includes 128 cases logged in the last 24 hours.

Cases have been rising in schools since mid-December, which saw daily cases break past 100 for the first time this school year. Since then, there have been multiple days when new cases broke triple digits.

Local schools have already nearly doubled last school year's total case load as they finish the first semester. At this rate, York County's schools will more than triple last year's total by the summer.

