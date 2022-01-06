Girl Scout cookies go on sale with a new cookie!

Good friendly Friday morning, folks!

We have a variety of stories today to help you ease into the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off this weekend, and this year's butter sculpture is a sight to see. Speaking of buttery goodness, Girl Scout cookies are on sale with the addition of a new cookie. Old Man Winter is likely going to bring a wintry mix this weekend. Finally, have you ever wondered what lies beneath historical churches in York City? We have the answer.

Here are Friday's stories:

