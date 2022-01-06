Body with gunshot wound found, police investigating

State police found the body of a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Troopers discovered the body about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday inside a residence in the first block of North Main Street in Loganville.

"The deceased suffered a single gunshot wound to the head," State police said in a news release. "A firearm was located at the scene."

An autopsy is planned, and identification is pending notification of his next of kin, police said. There is no threat to public safety.

