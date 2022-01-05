York City restaurant owner fatally shoots armed robber: police

A armed man was shot to death by a York City restaurant owner during an attempted robbery, police said.

The 34-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening while attempting to rob a store clerk, according to police.

He died immediately at the scene about 6:50 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office said.

No immediate details will be released about the shooting pending an investigation, York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said Wednesday morning.

Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a shooting at Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant, 15 N. Penn St.

"(He) reportedly was shot by the owner of the restaurant while he was attempting to rob the restaurant at gunpoint," according to a release from the coroner's office.

The man's identity will be released after his family has been notified, and an autopsy will be scheduled, the coroner said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police via the Crimewatch page or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can leave a tip at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

