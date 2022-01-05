Snow in the forecast for all of Pennsylvania this week

Snow is expected near the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania, and York County could see up to 6 inches of it.

The storm will develop mainly after 11 p.m. Thursday and will stretch into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for York, Adams and Lancaster counties. The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

There's a chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will also dip Friday night to a low of 16.

The snow could impact Thursday's evening commute and Friday's morning drives, the NWS said. Slippery roads are expected.

While the weather service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow for the area, AccuWeather is forecasting 3-6 inches.

York County will also likely see a wintry mix on the weekend, according to NWS. Snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible Sunday morning. Then, rain or freezing rain is likely the rest of the day.

Highs for the week hover in the 30s and 40s.

Here's the forecast from the weather service:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Snow, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 25. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday: Snow likely before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday night: A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 8 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

