Police charge man with shooting ex-boyfriend of his child's mother

Police have filed charges against a 26-year-old man accused of shooting the ex-boyfriend of his child's mother in the chest.

Anthony Vaughn Ruth Jr., of Manchester, is facing felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm by a fugitive.

More:York City restaurant owner fatally shoots armed robber: police

He's wanted by police in a Dec. 10 shooting outside of a residence in the 100 block of South Hartley Street in York City.

The victim had come to retrieve his phone and was arguing with the mother of Ruth's child outside the home, police said.

Ruth, who was watching his child in the home, allegedly came out as the woman went inside.

The woman told police she then heard gunshots and saw Ruth running, according to the criminal complaint.

More:York City restaurant owner fatally shoots armed robber: police

More:Up to 6 inches of snow in the forecast for York County

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A witness, who had driven the victim to the home, also heard gunshots and saw him collapse to the ground, police said.

Video surveillance showed Ruth fled to Penn Street Market, where he was picked up by a vehicle.

Police collected two 9mm cartridge casings at the scene.

Ruth is also wanted on felony conspiracy charges in a Nov. 25 robbery, according to court records.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.