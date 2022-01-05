Alleged robber shot dead at York restaurant

UPDATE::York City restaurant owner fatally shoots armed robber: coroner

A person was shot to death Tuesday evening during what police say was an attempted robbery at a York City restaurant.

York City Police responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting at the Asian Best restaurant, 15 N Penn St., according to York County 911.

Police tell reporters they believe the restaurant owner fatally shot a person during an attempted robbery.

The man allegedly broke in armed with a gun after the restaurant had closed and demanded money from the register, CBS21 reports.

He threatened the owner's wife and son before the owner came out of the back of the restaurant and shot him, according to CBS21.

York City Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

