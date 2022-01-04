Up to 6 inches of snow in the forecast for York County
Several inches of snow is in the forecast along with one of the coldest weeks of the season so far.
Meteorologists are predicting up to 6 inches of snow and temperatures as low as 18 in York County this week.
Snowfall will mainly be after 10 p.m. Thursday, with a low around 24, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
More:Bed, Bath & Beyond in York County closing
More:Strike team arrives to aid York Hospital as county reports 2,000 more COVID-19 cases
More:Exploding New Year's Day meteor released the equivalent of 30 tons of TNT over Pennsylvania
The storm will stretch into Friday morning, with a chance of snow showers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The NWS is predicting 1-3 inches of snow for the area while AccuWeather forecasts 3-6 inches.
The coldest day will be Friday, with a low of 18, while Wednesday will see a high near 45, according to NWS.
Highs for the rest of the week hover around the 30s and 20s.
Here's the forecast from the weather service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night: Snow, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday: Snow likely before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 8am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.