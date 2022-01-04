Protection from abuse case dismissed against elected tax collector

A North York Borough council person, who’s accused another elected official of sexting, won’t get civil relief.

During a final protection-from-abuse hearing Tuesday, Judge Michael Flannelly dismissed the civil case against North York tax collector Keith Ramsay. Flannelly sided with Ramsay's attorney in finding the case had been filed inappropriately.

The matter now centers on a criminal case stemming from the allegations.

The victim, who The York Dispatch has not named due to the nature of the allegations, opened the PFA issue in November after going to police with accusations that Ramsay, 56, had sent texts propositioning a sexual relationship along with a video clip of himself performing a sex act the week of Election Day.

A temporary sexual violence protection order was issued while the civil case moved forward.

In the dismissal, Flannelly confirmed the victim was not related to Ramsay nor had a prior intimate relationship with him, and noted then that criteria wasn’t met to be eligible for relief under the PFA act. He also pointed out the sexual violence protection relief is only available to victims under 18 years old.

“I have no choice but to dismiss the proceedings,” Judge Flannelly said.

He said the law doesn’t allow him to provide the relief the victim has sought, though noted the “allegations are certainly disturbing.”

The victim asked if the complaint should have been filed through a different method, saying PFA staff in the county prothonotary’s office had indicated the court was where the complaint should go. The victim also said an attorney had advised the issue did meet the criteria under the statute.

The York Dispatch has not disclosed the identity of the victim because it involves an allegation of sexual misconduct.

While the PFA case was dismissed, Ramsay still faces misdemeanor criminal charges of harassment and open lewdness related to the allegations.

He’s also charged with counts of simple assault, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct in a second separate case based on an investigation, which had stemmed off from the first, into an incident from 2020.

This is a developing story. Follow The York Dispatch for additional details.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.