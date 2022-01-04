New Year's DUI crashes up in first holiday since COVID-19: state police

Pennsylvania State Police saw an increase in alcohol-related crashes over the New Year's holiday despite issuing fewer traffic citations.

State police gave 3,632 speeding citations from Dec. 31 to Jan 2, compared to 6,410 from two years ago, according to the agency. Overall citations — including seat belt, child seat and others — decreased by 37%, according to the agency's count.

State police investigated 471 motor vehicle crashes over the New Year's weekend, 11 shy from its last report in 2019-20. The agency did not release data from 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two people were killed and 97 others were injured during these crashes, police said. Alcohol played a factor in 8% of all crashes over the weekend, including one of the fatalities.

Alcohol-related crashes increased by 11 cases, from 30 to 41. There were 278 DUI arrests, a decrease from 279.

Troop J, which covers York, Lancaster and Chester counties, saw 27 crashes, of which four were alcohol-related. There were no fatalities, and six people were injured, state police said.

Troopers also arrested 248 individuals on criminal charges and issued 10,233 traffic citations. Troop J made 22 of these arrests, which ranks fourth out of 16 stations.

For more information on the 2022 New Year’s holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, click here. These statistics cover only those incidents that were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

