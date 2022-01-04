A man 'having breathing issues' died of COVID-19 complications: police

State police believe a 61-year-old man died from COVID-19 complications after first responders were unable to revive him.

Troopers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to Yeager Road in Warrington Township for a man "having breathing issues."

Medical personnel tried but failed to resuscitate the man, police said. There were no signs of foul play.

Officials believe he died from complications of COVID-19.

